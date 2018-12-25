Bill would bar workers from being fired for private pot use

BOSTON (AP) — A proposed law in Massachusetts would bar employers from firing workers for using marijuana legally on their own time.

While recreational marijuana use is legal for adults in the states, workers can still be fired for marijuana use, even when they consumed the drug outside of work and its effects wore off by the time they arrived for their jobs.

The Boston Globe reports the measure filed by Democratic state Sen. Jason Lewis would treat marijuana much like alcohol. Employees could be fired for showing up to work impaired, but employers could not police the private use of pot.

Federal contractors would be exempted as marijuana remains illegal under U.S. law.

There is currently no reliable test for marijuana impairment and drug tests can detect traces of cannabis days or weeks after use.