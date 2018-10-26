Bill to help living organ donors awaiting action by Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Legislation designed to help people who donate a kidney or another organ is awaiting action by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The measure aims to protect so-called living donors from insurance companies who might charge them different rates because they've donated an organ.

The bill would also ensure that anyone who gives up an organ or bodily tissue to save another's life is eligible for paid time off their job to recover.

The full Legislature passed the bill earlier this year on a unanimous vote. The legislation went to Cuomo's desk for consideration this week.

Cuomo, a Democrat, hasn't said what he thinks of the bill but advocates say they expect him to sign it into law.