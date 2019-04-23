Bill making it easier for moms to pump breast milk advances

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have advanced legislation aimed at making it easier for mothers to pump their breast milk.

The House of Representatives voted 142-1 Tuesday to build upon current law, which requires employers to make reasonable efforts to provide a room or location other than a toilet stall, where a worker can express her breast milk in private during a break.

This latest bill specifies that the location must be free from intrusion and shielded from the public. It also must have access to an electrical outlet and be near a refrigerator or employee-provided portable cold-storage container.

Democratic Rep. Caroline Simmons of Stamford says she heard from one mother who was harassed while pumping her in car, and another whose boss refused to provide a location.

The bill awaits Senate action.