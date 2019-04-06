Bill allows unlimited gifts to public officials

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's ethics chief and attorney general are opposing legislation that would make significant changes to the state ethics law, including allowing limitless gifts to public officials.

The bill by Republican Sen. Greg Albritton of Range would do away with the current bans and limits on giving items of monetary value to public officials and replace them with a requirement to report everything given.

Tom Albritton, executive director of the Alabama Ethics Commission, said the bill would "encourage corruption," instead of discouraging it.

A spokesman for Attorney General Steve Marshall said their office's ability to enforce key provisions of the ethics law would be impaired under the bill.

The bill's sponsor disagreed. He said current law is ambiguous and he is trying to make it more comprehensible.