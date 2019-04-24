Bill: Local governments must justify longer feedlot setbacks

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has approved legislation that requires local governments to prove a need to impose longer setbacks for livestock feeding operations.

The House and Senate agreed on the amended bill late Tuesday. It now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The original bill aimed to forbid local governments from imposing longer setbacks than the state's 1.5-mile buffer for livestock feeding operations.

Opponents said that legislation would take away local control for managing feedlots.

Backers argued it would help the state's livestock industry and crop producers who sell feed to the operations.