Biden wins South Carolina endorsements from black lawmakers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden announced a new round of endorsements on Tuesday as the former vice president tries to bolster his status as the Democrats' presidential front-runner.

He announced support from four South Carolina state legislators, including state Rep. Carl Anderson and state Sen. Kevin Johnson, both of whom are African American.

Biden has faced criticism from rival Democratic candidates for recent comments in which he discussed his past work with segregationist senators.