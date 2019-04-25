https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Biden-hones-in-on-Iowa-South-Carolina-in-1st-13796036.php
Biden hones in on Iowa, South Carolina in 1st campaign swing
Photo: Matt Slocum, AP
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign travel itinerary leaves little doubt about his strategy for early voting states.
Biden's one-two Iowa-South Carolina punch next week underscores the Democrat's need to finish near the top in the leadoff Iowa caucuses as a way of building momentum for South Carolina, home to the first Southern primary. He has a combination of strengths and enduring relationships in South Carolina that could seal him as the front-runner heading into the later contests.
Next week, Biden plans a two-day trip to Iowa, starting in Cedar Rapids. Early polls have shown him as the most preferred candidate despite his absence and the robust campaigns of more than a dozen other contenders.
