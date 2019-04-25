Biden hones in on Iowa, South Carolina in 1st campaign swing

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives at the Wilmington train station Thursday April 25, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden announced his candidacy for president via video on Thursday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign travel itinerary leaves little doubt about his strategy for early voting states.

Biden's one-two Iowa-South Carolina punch next week underscores the Democrat's need to finish near the top in the leadoff Iowa caucuses as a way of building momentum for South Carolina, home to the first Southern primary. He has a combination of strengths and enduring relationships in South Carolina that could seal him as the front-runner heading into the later contests.

Next week, Biden plans a two-day trip to Iowa, starting in Cedar Rapids. Early polls have shown him as the most preferred candidate despite his absence and the robust campaigns of more than a dozen other contenders.