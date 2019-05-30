Bid to unravel Louisiana's tax compromise fails in Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators have scuttled a bid to roll back the hard-fought, seven-year tax compromise struck by state lawmakers last year.

The Senate tax committee shelved House Republicans' proposal for an early phase-out of the sales tax that formed the compromise's centerpiece. Senators voted 6-2 late Wednesday against the bill .

The House-backed measure from House GOP leader Lance Harris would have gradually reduced the 0.45% portion of Louisiana's 4.45% state sales tax over four years. It would have been nearly eliminated by mid-2023, lessening tax collections by $348 million.

Gov. John Bel Edwards opposes efforts to eliminate or lower the tax before its planned mid-2025 expiration, saying it would undermine a deal that stabilized state finances.

Harris argued recent surpluses show Louisiana taxes are too high.

___

House Bill 599: www.legis.la.gov