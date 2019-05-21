Bid to rework Louisiana property tax break falls short

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An industry-backed effort to lessen local government decision-making authority over a lucrative Louisiana property tax program for manufacturers failed to win House support.

Republican Rep. Rick Edmonds' proposed to rework the rules for the 80-year-old Industrial Tax Exemption Program. The program gives approved manufacturing facilities exemptions from paying local property taxes for up to 10 years.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards tied the property tax breaks to job creation and gave local government a say in whether exemptions are issued.

Edmonds sought to create a three-person local board to review tax break applications, rather than full school boards and city councils. Edwards opposed the proposal.

The House voted 50-44 for the legislation. It needed 53 votes to pass. Edmonds can bring it up again.

___

House Concurrent Resolution 3: www.legis.la.gov