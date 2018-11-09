Bicyclist struck and killed by dump truck

BOSTON (AP) — State police say a bicyclist has been struck and killed by a dump truck near the Museum of Science in Boston.

Police say the adult male cyclist was struck on Monsignor O'Brien Highway at about 8:15 a.m. Friday.

He was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been made public.

The victim's bicycle was still lying in the middle of the road at 10:20 a.m. and lane restrictions were in place.

A dump truck was also pulled over at the site but it was unclear it was the truck that struck the cyclist.

There was no word on whether charges would be filed.