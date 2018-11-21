Bezos gives $5 million to nonprofits fighting homelessness

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is giving $5 million to two Virginia charities that help homeless families.

Bezos announced he was donating $97.5 million to 24 groups around the country that work to help families in need of shelter.

They include a $2.5 million grant to Housing Families First in Henrico County and a $2.5 million gift to Northern Virginia Family Service in Oakton. Bezos said the donations were meant to "shine a light and support" praiseworthy nonprofits.

Amazon recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Virginia and create 25,000 new jobs.