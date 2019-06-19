Belle Isle conservatory reopening after $2.5M renovation

DETROIT (AP) — The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Detroit's Belle Isle is reopening to the public following $2.5 million renovation project.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the first phase of structural repairs has been completed and it's officially reopening Wednesday.

The DNR says water damage had compromised the original 1904 steel trusses in the lower dome that supported the conservatory's 85-foot (26-meter) upper Palm House dome. Those have been replaced with galvanized steel.

The work was funded by $1.5 million from DNR Parks and Recreation funds and a $1 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation Grant.

Construction was scheduled to be completed in July , but was finished early. Additional funds are being sought for renovation to the upper portion of the dome.