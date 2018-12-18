Belgian premier resigns as coalition comes under pressure

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has resigned amid pressure on his government after the biggest party in his coalition quit over his support for the U.N. global compact on migration.

Michel told Belgian lawmakers Tuesday that "I am taking the decision to offer my resignation. I am now going to see the king" to inform him.

The lawmakers had been demanding that he submit his new minority government to a confidence vote, but Michel had so far refused and a confrontation seemed likely this week.