Beetle deadly to ash trees found in 11 new Missouri counties

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An invasive beetle that is deadly to ash trees is showing up in new areas of Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation this month reported that the emerald ash borer has been found in 11 more counties so far this year, bringing the number of affected counties to 53.

Counties where the beetle showed up for the first time include Adair, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Greene, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Pike, Polk and Warren. Conservation Department forest entomologist Robbie Doerhoff told St. Louis Public Radio that foresters in every county are on the lookout for the emerald ash borer.

The beetle is native to Asia and was first detected in Missouri 10 years ago. Humans have inadvertently aided the spread by moving firewood from place to place.

Information from: KWMU-FM, http://news.stlpublicradio.org