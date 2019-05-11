Beaverton sheet metal firm must pay back wages

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A Beaverton sheet metal company must pay $98,000 in back wages to 51 employees after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that TT&L Sheet Metal didn't account for time its workers spent driving each week and so didn't pay them full overtime when they worked long hours.

The department also said the firm based overtime pay on the lowest pay rates workers earned during the week rather than a weighted average of the rates they earned.

It says workers earned different pay on different jobs.

TT&L did not respond to a message seeking comment.

