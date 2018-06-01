Bears spotted in North Carolina county; no attacks

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wildlife officials in one North Carolina county say it's not unusual that bears have been sighted near homes and businesses.

News outlets reported one bear was spotted near a movie theater in Winston-Salem on Thursday.

One or two bear sightings had been spotted in Clemmons, southwest of Winston-Salem, earlier this week.

Forsyth County Animal Control Lt. David Morris said there have been no reports of bears attacking anyone.

Jodie Owen with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said that sightings of black bears in Forsyth and Guilford counties are common in the spring every year.

Her advice is the same every year, too. Leave the bears alone and they will probably move away without prodding.