Bear causes stir in Grand Forks before being sedated

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A bear caused a stir when it wandered into Grand Forks and decided to take an afternoon nap in a tree in a park.

Bears are an unusual site in North Dakota, and hundreds of people came out to see the animal Monday afternoon.

A team from Fargo's Red River Zoo eventually was brought in Monday night to sedate the animal so it could be lowered to the ground.

State Game and Fish Department officials are inspecting the bear to determine if it will survive if it's released back into the wild.