Barrasso working on Endangered Species Act bill

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso is working on legislation dealing with the Endangered Species Act.

The Wyoming Republican says his proposal would emphasize elevating the role of states and increase transparency in the implementation of the act.

The proposal would enable states to lead recovery efforts for listed species.

The proposal is still in the discussion stage and has not been introduced as a bill yet.

The Natural Resources Defense Council says Barrasso's proposal would eviscerate the act by giving state officials too much authority.

In a statement, Barrasso says his proposal will promote the recovery of species and allow local economies to flourish.

He says he has been working closely with the Western Governors' Association on the proposal and he noted Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead's leadership on the subject.