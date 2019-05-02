Barr skips session with House Democrats, escalates standoff

Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, on the Mueller report. Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, on the Mueller report. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has informed lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee that he will skip a Thursday hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and the Justice Department.

Barr cites a disagreement over the questioning for his decision. It comes the same day the department missed a committee deadline to provide the panel with a full, unredacted version of Mueller's Russia report and its underlying evidence.

Those moves are likely to prompt a vote on contempt, and possibly the issuance of subpoenas, bringing House Democrats and the Trump administration closer to a court battle.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says he will still hold the hearing Thursday morning but with an empty chair.