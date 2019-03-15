3rd test canceled: Bangladesh team flees mosque shooting

Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The third test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh scheduled to begin Saturday has been canceled after the Bangladesh cricket team had a narrow escape from a mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch.

A New Zealand Cricket spokesman confirmed the cancellation two hours after the shootings on Friday.

Earlier, members of the Bangladesh cricket team described on social media their narrow escape from the mass shooting on New Zealand's South Island.

Players and members of the team's coaching staff were reportedly on their bus, approaching the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Hagley Park when the shooting broke out.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal tweeted "entire team got saved from active shooters. Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers."