Ballot measure would change Missouri redistricting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri voters on Tuesday will consider Constitutional Amendment 1, a ballot measure that would change the way legislative districts are redrawn after a census.

Currently, state House and Senate districts are redrawn by bipartisan commissions appointed by the governor. Nominees are submitted by the Democratic and Republican parties.

Amendment 1 would create a new position of nonpartisan state demographer who would propose maps to commissioners that reflect the parties' share of the statewide vote in previous elections for president, governor and U.S. senator. Criteria of "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness" would outrank more traditional criteria such as geographically compact districts.

Many Republicans say the move is designed to dilute GOP influence in the Legislature.

The measure also seeks to reduce lobbyist influence and puts new limits on contributions to legislative candidates.