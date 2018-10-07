Winds cancel Albuquerque balloon glow,morning mass ascension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Strong winds have led to the cancellation of the balloon glow at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The Sunday evening event was called off after the morning mass ascension also was canceled to due to upper-level winds.

The balloons were inflated only, but not launched.

The 47th annual event got underway Saturday with hundreds of brightly-colored hot-air balloons.

It is held at Balloon Fiesta Park and draws about 1 million visitors every year to central New Mexico.

This year's balloon festival theme is "Carry Me Away" and has mass ascensions scheduled this weekend, Wednesday and the weekend of Oct. 13-14.

The America's Challenge, a race where pilots try to fly the greatest distance from Albuquerque, will not be held this year. It is scheduled to return to Albuquerque in 2019.