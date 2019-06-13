Ball State names architecture college for trustee who died

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University has named its architecture school for a trustee who died in a plane crash in November.

The College of Architecture and Planning will carry the name of R. Wayne Estopinal, a Jeffersonville architect. The Star Press says the decision was made during a special meeting Wednesday.

Rick Hall, chairman of Ball State's board of trustees, says Estopinal "gave his life while serving" the university. He was traveling to an alumni event in Chicago when his plane crashed after takeoff at Clark Regional Airport in southern Indiana. Two other people also died.

The tribute this week was attended by current and former Ball State presidents and many others. Estopinal's daughter, Ashley, a Ball State graduate, was among the speakers.

Only two of Ball State's colleges are named for someone.

___

