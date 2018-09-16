Bald eagle saved by Arizona couple recovers from poisoning

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona couple is glad that a young bald eagle they helped save was finally able to take to the skies where it belongs.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the bird was released last week in northern Arizona after being nursed back to health following an episode of weakness and erratic behavior that was caused by lead poisoning.

Paul and Jan Osburne spotted the raptor in February in a pond at their Pitman Valley home.

They say they realized something was wrong when the bird continued swimming in the pond and would not fly away.

An Arizona Game and Fish Department official picked up the bird and took it to Liberty Wildlife Refuge in Phoenix where it spent six months in recovery.

