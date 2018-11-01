Baker, Gonzalez to meet for Massachusetts governor debate

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and his Democratic challenger, Jay Gonzalez, are squaring off in their final pre-election debate.

The hour-long debate on Thursday will air live on WCVB-TV at 7 p.m. and is being hosted by a consortium of media outlets including The Boston Globe and WBUR-FM.

Baker is running for a second four-year term as the top office-holder in a state where Republicans make up a small fraction of the total voting population.

Gonzalez is hoping to topple Baker, arguing that he hasn't been bold enough in trying to tackle top issues including the state's beleaguered public transportation system.

Baker, who has worked to distance himself from Republican President Donald Trump, has led Gonzalez in fundraising and in polls throughout the campaign.

Election Day is Tuesday.