Baby, toddler, man found dead in NE Wisconsin home

SEYMOUR, Wis. (AP) — A man and two young children have been found dead in a home in the northeastern Wisconsin community of Seymour.

Police were called to the home for a domestic disturbance about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. When they were unable to make contact with anyone inside, the SWAT team was called to the scene. Neighbors were evacuated.

WLUK-TV reports officers finally entered the home about 8 a.m. Friday and found the bodies of a 3-month-old girl, 3-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man. Police spokesman Brett Stauber says the active threat is over and neighbors are returning to their homes.

No other details about the deaths were immediately released. Seymour, a community of about 3,500, is located 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Green Bay.

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com