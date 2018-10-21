https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/BNSF-investigates-what-caused-7-car-derailment-13324988.php
BNSF investigates what caused 7-car derailment
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — BNSF Railway officials are investigating a seven-car derailment in northeast Wyoming. No one was injured in the incident.
The derailment occurred about 3:40 p.m. Friday as the train was performing a switching move in Gillette.
BNSF spokesman Ross Lane tells the Gillette News Record that the derailment happened as a train was picking up additional cars.
Some of the cars were carrying freight but nothing spilled.
The derailment blocked both main tracks, but both tracks were reopened by about 6 a.m. Saturday.
The delay affected six trains on that route, but the overall impact was not severe, he said.
