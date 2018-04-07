BLM seeks comment on proposed wild horse gather near Worland

WORLAND, Wyo. (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to gather excess wild horses in northern Wyoming.

The area where the horses would be rounded up is known as the Fifteenmile Wild Horse Herd Management Area and is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Worland in Washakie, Big Horn and Park counties.

The Northern Wyoming Daily News reports that the BLM cites a need to maintain healthy wild horses and healthy, productive public rangelands as the reason for the proposed roundup.

The agency estimates that there are more than 400 horses in the area. It says the area can only accommodate up to 160 mature horses.

A date for the proposed gather has not yet been determined.

The BLM is accepting public comment on the proposal until May 15.