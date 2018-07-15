BLM ponders what to do with coal-bed methane roads

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is studying what to do with 600 miles (960 kilometers) of roads that once served the Power River Basin's coal-bed methane industry.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the agency wants to leave some roads open — to provide access to public lands in a region that was an epicenter of coal-bed methane production in the 2000s.

Roads and pipelines were laid across northern Wyoming during the boom, with the expectation that operators would return the landscape to its natural state after wells ran dry and were plugged.

The BLM is assessing public input and plans a final decision by January.

