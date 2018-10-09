BLM completes another big wild horse roundup in Nevada

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has completed its second big wild horse roundup in northern Nevada in recent weeks, removing 887 mustangs from the range in Elko County.

The agency said Tuesday the horses were gathered Sept. 19-Oct. 2 in the Antelope Valley and Goshute herd management areas where their numbers were eight times what it considers the appropriate management level.

On Oct. 4, the bureau completed the removal of 873 horses from the Owhyee complex in Elko and Humboldt counties near the Idaho line.

Horse advocates say the Bureau of Land Management exaggerates the impact of mustangs while ignoring the impact of livestock, which greatly outnumber the number of horses grazing on federal land.

The most recent animals captured were taken to an agency coral in Fallon, where they will be prepared for adoption or public sale.