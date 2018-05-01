BB gun in car leads to arrest
Published 1:41 pm, Tuesday, May 1, 2018
NEW CANAAN — A loaded BB gun in the backseat of a car led to the arrest Tuesday morning of a Stamford man.
According to police, an officer on patrol saw a car driven by Jeffrey Beltran, 20, exiting the Merritt Parkway around 1:45 a.m. The officer said Beltran failed to come to a complete stop before making a right turn on red, and he stopped the car on Old Stamford Road, near Tallmadge Hill Road. While talking to Beltran, the officer said he spotted the black grip of a handgun on the backseat, partially concealed by a towel. Beltran told the officer it was a BB gun, but police said it was similar in appearance to a .357 revolver.
The officer seized the BB gun, which was loaded with six BB rounds. A search of the car turned up another six BB rounds.
Beltran, who lives on Rugby Street, was held in lieu of $5,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday at state Superior Court in Norwalk.