NEW CANAAN — After giving up seven runs in the top of the first, New Canaan coach Geoff Lambert huddled his team up, reassuring it that there was plenty of time and offense to erase the deficit.

As it turned out, the Rams would score eight runs in the bottom of the inning and, 3 1/2 innings hours and nine innings later, New Canaan would eventually claw its way to a 15-14 Senior Day victory at Mead Park on Wednesday.

“I think both teams were limited on our pitching today,” Lambert said. “We hit the ball this week; we scored 15 today,12 yesterday and nine on Monday. We’re hitting the ball, we did not give up. They put seven runs in the first inning and we came right back with eight, they scratched more out and we kept on scratching and finally got them in extras.”

The Rams (9-6, 7-4 FCIAC) almost squandered a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the ninth after a 1-2-3 double play, but Ben Sarda blooped a two-strike pitch into right field, giving New Canaan the win.

“Guys came through in a big spot for us,” Lambert said. “Ben Sarda came through in a big spot there for us. Better lucky than good sometimes.”

McMahon (7-7, 4-6) put up the early seven-spot courtesy of four walks, a hit-by-pitch and a Brian Ehlers triple, but New Canaan got eight back in similar fashion, with Frankie Ramppen hitting his own three-bagger in the first.

“We got up early and we just did not do a good job of throwing strikes,” McMahon coach John Cross said. “And we let them back in it.”

Tied at 10 in the bottom of the fourth, New Canaan’s Chase Fichtner blasted a two-run homer to left, but a Jeff Cocchia sac-fly and a no-doubter two-run shot from Anthony Socci put the Senators back up one in the fifth.

A Cocchia single made the lead two for McMahon in the sixth, but New Canaan rallied to tie it at 14 in the bottom of the seventh on a Griffin Arnone double.

Both teams got the winning run to third in the eighth, but neither was able to bring him home as New Canaan’s Ramppen and McMahon’s Francesco Greco got big strikeouts when they needed it.

“Both teams are mentally and physically drained,” Cross said. “Pitching staffs are taxed. We were talking about that if they didn’t score it probably would have been a suspended game. We would have had to come back tomorrow and no one would have any pitching.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ramppen, New Canaan. The sophomore leadoff-hitter reached base three times, scored three runs and pitched two innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out four.

LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL, SORT OF

“We had a couple kids that are injured and couldn’t throw so were waiting for them to come back, we were just trying to get through the week,” Lambert said. “We have a bye on Friday, so we can get healthy. We’re going to rest for the next four days and we’re getting into the really tough part of our schedule. We need to get healthy and come back at it again on Monday.”

QUOTABLE

“Get 12 hits in a game and you think you’re going to win, score 14 runs in a game, you think you’re going to win,” Cross said. “We have to put it behind us, the league is tough…(the loss) makes things a little more difficult for us, we’re in the state tournament, that was one of our goals, but we’re still fighting for that FCIAC spot.”

NEW CANAAN 15, BRIEN MCMAHON 14 (9)

BRIEN MCMAHON 7 0 3 0 3 1 0 0 0—14 12 2

NEW CANAAN 8 2 0 2 0 0 2 0 1—15 16 2

Records: Brien McMahon 7-7, 4-6 FCIAC; New Canaan 9-6, 7-4. Batteries: BM—Max Pomponi, Jack Fitzpatrick (1), Korey Morton (5), Francesco Greco (7) and Anthony Socci; NC—Jackson Yancy, Patrick Metzger (1), Chase Fichtner (4), Frankie Ramppen (8) and Griffin Arnone.