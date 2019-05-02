Autopsy: Brain defect, not school fight, killed fifth-grader

A newly released autopsy report supports officials' assertion that natural causes are to blame for the death of a 10-year-old South Carolina girl who collapsed after a fight at school.

The report released Thursday says Raniya Wright died March 27 after a tangle of malformed blood vessels ruptured in her brain. Raniya complained of a headache and collapsed after a fight with another girl in her fifth-grade class. But the autopsy found "no traumatic injuries" to her body.

Solicitor Duffie Stone announced in April that he won't pursue charges. The girl's family in Walterboro, South Carolina, said the case deserves further investigation, citing students who said Raniya was punched in the head.

Margie Pizzaro, an attorney for the girl's family, said Thursday she hasn't seen the autopsy report.