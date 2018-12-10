Authorities identify boy, 2, who died in Detroit house fire

Charred windows mark the top floor of a house after a fire early Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Detroit. Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died, several other children were rescued and two firefighters were injured in the blaze. (Oralandar Brand-Williams/Detroit News via AP) less Charred windows mark the top floor of a house after a fire early Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Detroit. Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died, several other children were rescued and two firefighters were injured ... more Photo: Oralandar Brand-Williams, AP Photo: Oralandar Brand-Williams, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Authorities identify boy, 2, who died in Detroit house fire 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities have confirmed the identity of the 2-year-old boy who died in a house fire in Detroit.

Wayne County Medical Examiner spokeswoman Lisa Croff said Monday the cause and manner of Kamari Livingston's death haven't been determined. He was the only person not to survive the fire early Friday near the city's border with Hamtramck.

Fire officials said last week four other children were rescued from the home and two adults were taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation. Two Hamtramck firefighters burned while they and Detroit firefighters were rescuing children were treated at a hospital and released.

The cause of the fire also remains under investigation, but firefighters say it might have been due to an electrical problem.