Authorities identify body of man pulled from Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park in western Michigan.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says Friday the body of 25-year-old Emmanuel Niyomugabo of Grand Rapids was found Thursday about 30 feet (9 meters) from shore within the park's swimming area. An autopsy was planned to determine cause of death.

Grand Haven is located northwest of Grand Rapids.