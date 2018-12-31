Authorities ID woman pulled from vehicle in Lake Michigan

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Racine woman who died after apparently driving a vehicle into Lake Michigan.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office identifies the woman as 40-year-old Valencia Days.

A 911 caller reported early Sunday a vehicle had driven into the lake on the North Beach area of Racine and was floating. Divers eventually were able to enter the vehicle and remove the woman, but she could not be revived.

The Journal Times reports authorities do not suspect foul play.