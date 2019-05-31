Authorities ID pilot from Cape May crash; search continues

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have identified the pilot of a small plane that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off New Jersey, and divers are still searching for his remains.

New Jersey State Police announced Friday the pilot was 58-year-old Lawrence Klimek, of Howell, New Jersey.

WPVI-TV reports the recovery of the pilot is being conducted by the New Jersey State Police and the recovery of the aircraft is being conducted by a private salvage company. Both operations are active and ongoing.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The aircraft departed Trenton-Robbinsville Airport in Robbinsville, New Jersey, about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The single-engine Mooney M20J crashed later that morning about 1,200 feet (365 meters) from the Cape May Lighthouse.