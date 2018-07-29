Authorities ID Indiana man killed in motorcycle crash in SD

ZELL, S.D. (AP) — Authorities in South Dakota have released the name of an Indiana man killed in a motorcycle crash in Faulk County last week.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety identifies the victim as 55-year-old Joseph Finck of Griffith, Indiana.

The Highway Patrol says Finck went into the ditch off U.S. Highway 12 on Tuesday afternoon, about 2 miles west of Zell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Finck was wearing a helmet, but the investigation indicated that the helmet came off when the motorcycle crashed.

He was alone on the bike.