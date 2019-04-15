Authorities: 2 hurt in crash along interstate in Michigan

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people were injured in a pileup involving a school bus and several other vehicles along an icy interstate off-ramp in western Michigan.

The crash happened Monday morning along westbound I-196 in the Grandville area. Detail on the injuries wasn't immediately available, but MLive.com and WOOD-TV say no children on the bus had any reported injuries. The roadway was icy after recent snow, sleet and freezing rain hit parts of the state.

Andy Hefferman, who was among the drivers involved, says he was on an overpass when the vehicle in front of him tried to stop and slid. He says there were "cars lined up about three deep pretty far in front of me."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.