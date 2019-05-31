Auction of private lunch with Warren Buffett setting records

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The annual auction of a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett is again setting records.

The online auction that raises money for a California homeless charity started Sunday, and by Monday the top bid had already reached $3,500,100. The previous record for this auction was $3,456,789 that bidders paid in 2016 and 2012.

The auction ends Friday evening.

Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's CEO, does this once a year to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco. Buffett has raised nearly $30 million for the charity over the years.

Buffett's first wife, Susie introduced him to Glide after she volunteered there. She died in 2004, but the connection endured.

Buffett says he supports Glide because they help people in difficult situations find hope again in life.