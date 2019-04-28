Attorney General has surgery after plane lands in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A spokeswoman says Alaska's attorney general is recovering after he had emergency surgery in Seattle

Spokeswoman Cori Mills says Attorney General Kevin Clarkson was taken to a hospital Friday night in Seattle after his plane landed.

Mills says in a statement: "He had emergency surgery and is currently recovering and in good spirits. He appreciates the well wishes and expects to return to Anchorage next week."

The statement did not describe the nature of the surgery.

Clarkson is a longtime lawyer who handled an array of cases before he became the state's attorney general.