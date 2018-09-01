Atlanta transit system prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA (AP) — Labor Day weekend is a busy time in Atlanta, and the city's transit system says it's ready to accommodate extra riders.

Weekend events in Atlanta include DragonCon, college football games and concerts. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, plans to provide extra service Saturday through Monday.

MARTA says weekend rail and bus service will be running all three days with extra trains and buses added as needed.

There will also be shuttle trains running between Five Points to Dome Station from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., when Auburn University faces off against the University of Washington in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Atlanta Streetcar is set to run from 8:15 a.m. until 1 a.m. Saturday and from 8:15 a.m. until 11:15 p.m. Sunday and Monday.