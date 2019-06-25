Atlanta Mayor unveils affordable housing plan

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has unveiled an ambitious affordable housing plan to counter rising costs and the displacement of longtime residents.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the 43-page plan released Monday lays out a number of citywide policy proposals including zoning changes and developer incentives.

Bottoms says it will serve as a blueprint for how the city will deploy $1 billion in public and private funding and create or maintain 20,000 affordable housing units by 2026.

She says the city will use public money and land as an incentive to attract private investment, while also pledging to find new government funding.

Supporters say it's one of the most comprehensive plans of its kind in the city's history.

But critics say it lacks specifics, especially about costs and funding sources.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com