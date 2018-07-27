Athens lawyer appointed to become a superior court judge

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has appointed an Athens lawyer to become a superior court judge.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports Lauren Watson will take over as a chief judge of the Northern Judicial Circuit. The University of Georgia School of Law alumna will replace Thomas Hodges III, who retires at the end of this month.

The Northern Judicial Circuit covers Elbert, Franklin, Hart, Madison and Oglethorpe counties. Watson has been an Athens-area attorney since 2006 and recently served as a staff attorney to Clarke County Superior Court Judge Lawton Stephen. Deal will swear-in Watson as a judge on Aug. 14 at a ceremony at the state Capitol in Atlanta.

