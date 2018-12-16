At least 6 injured as home's deck collapses in metro Atlanta

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say at least six people were taken to metro Atlanta hospitals with broken bones and other injuries after a home's back deck collapsed.

News outlets report about 15 people were standing on the deck in a Conyers neighborhood when it collapsed Saturday afternoon. Rockdale County Fire-Rescue Chief Dan Morgan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first responders found people suffering from "numerous broken bones," but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Two of the injured were airlifted to an Atlanta hospital. Morgan said at least four others were taken by ambulance to hospitals in the area.

It was not immediately known what caused the deck to collapse.