At least 1 person injured after helicopter crash in Nevada

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person was hospitalized with injuries after a helicopter crash in central Nevada.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the Bell B206 helicopter went down under unknown circumstances Saturday afternoon about 15 miles north of Battle Mountain.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Lander County Sheriff's officials told Reno TV station KOLO that three people were aboard the helicopter when it went down.

They say one person suffered head and neck injuries and was airlifted to a Reno hospital.

The status of the other two people wasn't immediately available, but sheriff's officials say nobody died.

The crash apparently started a brush fire that crews from the county fire department and Bureau of Land Management crews were fighting Sunday.

