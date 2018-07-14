Asylum-seeking mom from Honduras reunited with son

SEATTLE (AP) — A 24-year-old Honduras woman seeking asylum in the United States has been reunited with her 6-year-old son in Seattle about two months after they were separated by U.S. immigration authorities.

Yolany Padilla and her son reunited on Saturday.

Padilla crossed the border illegally in Hidalgo, Texas, on May 18. She was sent to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington, and was released about a week ago on $8,000 bond.

Her son was placed in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement and sent to New York. He flew into Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle on Saturday where the two reunited.

Padilla is a named plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project has filed challenging President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance policy that separates families.