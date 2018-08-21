Assisted-living facility seeks $1 million loan for workers

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — A luxury senior assisted-living facility opening in Vermont is seeking a $1 million loan to help support its workforce.

Valley News reports half of the 65 jobs The Village at White River Junction expects to create will pay low-to-moderate income, making it eligible for funds through the Vermont Community Development Program.

Through the program, the town of Hartford would apply for a $1 million grant and, if approved, loan it to The Village.

The Village will offer luxury senior housing, with apartments starting at $8,400 a month and amenities such as a rooftop dog park and a tavern.

Executive director of the facility Sandy Conrad says their workforce will likely stay the same if they don't receive the loan.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Aug. 28.

