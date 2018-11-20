Assembly to hold hearing on marijuana legalization

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Members of the New York state Assembly are traveling to Binghamton for a hearing on the potential legalization of marijuana.

Lawmakers from four different Assembly committees will participate in the hearing, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Binghamton City Council chambers. The hearing is open to the public.

Proposals to legalize marijuana for recreational use are expected to be among the top issues facing lawmakers when they return to Albany in January to begin the 2019 legislative session.

While there is widespread support for the idea among many lawmakers, some legislators say figuring out the specifics when it comes to taxes and regulations will be challenging.

Tuesday's hearing is expected to feature testimony from law enforcement, public health experts and people on both sides of the issue.