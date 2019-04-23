Assembly passes bills on firearm storage, past convictions

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Bills to streamline the sealing of marijuana convictions and push people to safely store firearms passed a key vote in the state Assembly ahead of a legislative deadline.

The two votes are among a flurry of votes Assembly lawmakers are holding Tuesday as the legislative deadline approaches. If passed in the Assembly by midnight Tuesday, those measures must pass the Nevada Senate before heading to the governor.

The Assembly passed legislation that would create a criminal penalty for a person who negligently stores their firearm in a place where a child could get ahold of it. The legislation would make it a misdemeanor offense to negligently store firearms if there's a substantial risk that a child could gain access to it.